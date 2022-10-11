Woman orders wrist watch from flipkart, receives cow dung cakes instead!

Published Date - 03:34 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

By Ruchi Rai Sohni

Hyderabad: Imagine excitedly rushing towards the door to get an order you had purchased weeks ago, only to see a bag of trash! Something similar happened with a woman from Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh when she received cow dung cakes instead of a wrist watch she ordered.

Neelam Yadav had ordered a watch estimated to be Rs 1,304 during the Flipkart Big Billon Days. When she opened the package she was shocked to find the delivery agent had handed a packet containing four small cow dung cakes.

Later that day, her brother Ravendra returned and handled the situation. He called the delivery boy and chased him down to Chail town to settle the grievance.

The delivery agent agreed to return the money and collected the mistakenly delivered cow dung cakes from the customer.

In a similar incident, Yashaswi Sharma, an IIM- Ahmedabad graduate explained how he ordered his father a laptop during the Big Billion Days sale but received a few bars of soap instead.

“He was unaware of “open-box” delivery concept (if you don’t know what it is, yes, most people in India are not familiar with it yet). Open-box means he was to give OTP to delivery boy only after inspecting the laptop. He assumed OTP was to be given upon receiving the package – as is usual for prepaid deliveries – so he gave it when the box was delivered. I have CCTV proof of delivery boy coming and going without box being inspected. And subsequently the unboxing revealed no laptop inside,” he posted on his LinkedIn handle.

Besides these incidents online shopping goof-ups have become a recurring theme.