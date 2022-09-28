Man orders laptop during Flipkart sale, gets detergent bars instead

Published Date - 02:21 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: Flipkart is offering massive discounts on a wide range of products as its Big Billion Day sale is live. However, the e-commerce platform faces backlash as man alleges of receiving a box of detergent bars instead of a laptop during the ongoing sale.

Yashaswi Sharma, an IIM-Ahmedabad student, took to LinkedIn to share his experience with Flipkart. He said that he had ordered a laptop for his father during the sale and was shocked to find numerous detergent bars inside it instead of a laptop. The package was received by his father who did not know about Flipkart’s open box delivery concept.

“I purchased a laptop during the #bigbilliondays sale for my father. He was unaware of the “open-box” delivery concept (if you don’t know what it is, yes, most people in India are not familiar with it yet). Open-box means he was to give OTP to the delivery boy only after inspecting the laptop. He assumed OTP was to be given upon receiving the package — as is usual for prepaid deliveries — so he gave it when the box was delivered,” he wrote.

He added that he has the CCTV proof of the delivery boy delivering the product without the box being inspected, and subsequently the unboxing revealing no laptop inside the box.

“Despite this, Flipkart’s seniormost customer support executive says: ‘No return possible. Your father shouldn’t have given OTP without checking the laptop. This is our final stance. This matter cannot be escalated further…’ Why couldn’t the delivery boy inform the receiver about the open box concept before asking for OTP? Posting this as my last attempt at resolution before I approach the consumer forum. Middle-class Indians cannot simply absorb a laptop’s worth of loss very easily. Please amplify!” he said.

Yashaswi also shared a picture of the package he allegedly received from the Flipkart delivery boy. He even shared a proof of a police complaint filed by one of his relatives and that the Flipkart team contacted him to inform that a refund has been processed.