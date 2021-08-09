Woman, paramour held for murdering husband in Hyderabad

According to the police, Latha and Yuvaraj, who belong to the same neighbourhood, became close and started having an extramarital affair since four years.

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Habeebnagar police arrested a woman and her paramour on charges of murdering her husband here on Monday. The arrested persons were U Latha (25), a rag-picker and K Yuvaraj (35), a labourer from Mangar Basthi in Mallepally. Latha was married to U Roshan (30), a construction worker 10 years ago and they had three children.

According to the police, Latha and Yuvaraj, who belong to the same neighbourhood, became close and started having an extramarital affair since four years. Recently, Roshan learnt about their affair and counseled them to change their behaviour, but they continued to maintain intimacy.

According to the police, Roshan, who was addicted to alcohol, went home drunk and picked up a fight with Latha, after which Yuvaraj persuaded Latha to eliminate her husband. Late on Friday night, the couple fought over the same issue and Roshan went out and brought a knife and kept it with him in the house.

Latha informed Yuvaraj about the knife, after which he reached their house and engaged in an argument with Roshan. During this, Yuvaraj pushed Roshan on the ground and Latha stabbed him multiple times in the abdomen resulting in his death, police said. The two were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.