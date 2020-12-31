Woman raped, murdered near Bada Pahad forest area in Nizamabad

Locals found the body near a stream in Bada Pahad forest area on Thursday and informed Varni police

By | Published: 7:30 pm

Nizamabad: Some unidentified persons allegedly raped and murdered a woman near Bada Pahad dargah. They also set the body on fire that resulted in her face getting burnt, probably with an intent to suppress her identity.

Locals found the body near a stream in Bada Pahad forest area on Thursday and informed Varni police. Going by circumstantial evidence, police, who rushed to the spot, said the unidentified persons came to Bada Pahad dargah with the woman on Wednesday night, consumed liquor, and then raped and stangulated the woman with her scarf. They then doused the body with petrol and set it on fire.

Varni police have taken up an inquiry and have collected clues with the help of clues team from the spot. A case was registered and the body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .