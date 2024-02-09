Woman sets herself ablaze in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 09:20 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A contract worker of the GHMC, died by suicide at Venkatagiri in Yousufguda on Friday night. Family problems are suspected to be the reason, police said.

K.Yadamma (53), who was visibly upset for the past few days, poured kerosene on herself and set ablaze.

By the time the neighbours rushed to her rescue, the contract worker already had suffered serious burns and died on the spot.

The Jubilee Hills police are investigating.