Three injured in road accident at Jubilee Hills

The trio was travelling on two bikes when a speeding car hit their vehicles and escaped.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 10:19 PM

Hyderabad: Three persons sustained injuries in a hit and run case reported at Jubilee Hills on Wednesday.

All the three persons, including a woman rider, sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment.

The police registered a case and are making efforts to trace the car and the driver.