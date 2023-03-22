Woman sexually harassed by bike taxi driver in Hyderabad

Wednesday, Mar 22, 2023
The Jubilee Hills police booked a case against a private bike taxi rider for allegedly inappropriately behaving with a woman passenger

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:59 PM, Wed - 22 March 23
Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police booked a case against a private bike taxi rider for allegedly inappropriately behaving with a woman passenger.

The woman had booked a taxi from Manikonda to travel to Banjara Hills on Monday. A few minutes after the woman sat on the bike, the rider allegedly touched her inappropriately and when she protested, he stopped the bike midway at Prashanthnagar Jubilee Hills and went away, said an official of Jubilee Hills police station on Wednesday.

On a complaint the Jubilee Hills police booked a case and are investigating.

