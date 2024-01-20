Forest dept urges Telangana govt to declare Conservation Reserve to curb wildlife deaths

The objective behind declaring a conservation reserve was to ensure strict vigilance and to bar illegal entry into the reserve area, besides initiating stern action legally on hunters and poachers.

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 20 January 2024, 08:28 PM

Hyderabad: Worried over the increasing number of deaths of tigers and other wild animals in erstwhile Adilabad, the Forest department is planning to make an appeal to the State government to declare nearly 1400 square km covering Asifabad and Kaghaznagar divisions as Conservation Reserve.

This would be the first conservation reserve in the State, if the Forest department plans fructify. There are about 30 to 40 such reserves in different States. The objective behind declaring a conservation reserve was to ensure strict vigilance and to bar illegal entry into the reserve area, besides initiating stern action legally on hunters and poachers. Tapping funds from the Central government for wildlife protection measures is also an objective.

The conservation reserve idea is being mooted to facilitate smooth movement of tigers from Maharashtra and Chattisgarh into the State. Connecting two protected areas can be notified as a conservation reserve by the State government.

At present, there is a corridor in the Kaghaznagar – Asifabad divisions that acts as a passage for wild animals to migrate from Tadoba (Maharashtra) and Indravati tiger reserve (Chattisgarh). There have been a few instances of tigers breeding in the Kaghaznagar division. However, it was not a protected area or a sanctuary, a senior Forest official said.

Once the area is declared as a conservation reserve, eco-tourism services can be developed, besides safari rides covering 20 to 30 km could also be established. Apart from generating employment sources for local youth, these measures would aid in effective protection of wildlife, the official explained.

“The State government has to allocate very few funds for the conservation reserve and the rest can be tapped from central government,” the official said, adding that prior to sending the proposal to the State government, the plan would be discussed with State Board for Wildlife.

In addition to the conservation reserve plans, the forest department is also focusing on improving prey population for tigers in the region. Buoyed with the success of releasing spotted deers in Amrabad Tiger Reserve, the department is now planning to release 300 to 400 deers in Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Difference between a conservation reserve and tiger reserve

A Conservation reserve is a State-owned area adjacent to national parks and sanctuaries declared for protection of landscape and habitat of fauna and flora. After consulting with local communities, the State governments declare an area as a conservation reserve.

On the other hand, tiger reserve is a legally declared protected area dedicated to the conservation of tigers. A tiger reserve could be a national park or wildlife sanctuary.