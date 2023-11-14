Woman stabbed by husband in Gurugram

14 November 23

Gurugram: A woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband after a dispute on Diwali night in Om Nagar colony here, police said on Tuesday.

Rukmani was rushed to civil hospital from where she was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital in critical condition, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the couple’s landlord Sumitra, at around 9 pm on November 12, Rukmani’s son came to her house and told her that his father Arvind Prasad had beaten up his mother.

“When I reached Rukmani’s house with her son, I saw that there was a knife cut on the woman’s neck and she was bleeding from her throat. Arvind had run away from there and with the help of other tenants we rushed Rukmani to civil hospital, Sumitra said in her complaint.

An FIR has been registered against Arvind Prasad under sections 323 (causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapon), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Shivaji Nagar police station, police said.

“There was a dispute between the couple. The injured woman is being treated in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. The accused will be arrested soon”, SHO (Shivaji Nagar) Krishan Kumar said.