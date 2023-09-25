Woman stabbed in broad daylight in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Warangal: A 36-year-old woman was stabbed in broad daylight at Wardhannapet town in the district on Monday. The victim, Shivratri Yakamma, was attacked by one Kondeti Raju of the same town.

According to the locals, the attack occurred when Yakamma was walking home from work. Raju reportedly approached her from behind and stabbed her several times on the back and other parts with a knife.

Yakamma collapsed to the ground, bleeding profusely. Locals rushed her to Warangal MGM Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Raju fled the scene after the attack, and the police have launched a hunt for him.