Woman succumbs to accident injuries in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Nizamabad: A woman, who was seriously injured in the road accident in which her husband died on the spot after moped was hit by a container truck at Padakal crossroads on National Highway-44 on Saturday, succumbed while undergoing treatment at Nizamabad GGH Hospital on Sunday.

Sayavva (58) along with her husband Durki Chinna Bala Goud (62) was going to their village Amruthapur on Saturday at the time of the mishap, said the Jakranpally police.

