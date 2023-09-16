Woman throws her four children into canal in Nagarkurnool

According to local police, Manganuru village resident Sarabanda had married Vasuram thanda resident Lalitha and they had four children. About ten days ago, there were heated arguments between the couple.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:29 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

According to local police, Manganuru village resident Sarabanda had married Vasuram thanda resident Lalitha and they had four children. About ten days ago, there were heated arguments between the couple.

Nagarkurnool: A mother threw her four children into Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation canal near Bijnapally here on Saturday. Bodies of three children were retrieved and search is on for the fourth child.

According to local police, Manganuru village resident Sarabanda had married Vasuram thanda resident Lalitha and they had four children. About ten days ago, there were heated arguments between the couple.

On Saturday, Lalitha had gone to lodge a complaint with Bijnapally police after which on the pretext of going on work, she took her children Mahalakshmi (5), Charitha (4) Manjula (3) and seven months old Maru Kondaiah to the canal, where she allegedly threw the children one after the other into the water, the police said.

Local residents retrieved the bodies of three children with the body of Maru Kondaiah still missing. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Also Read Hanamkonda: Hasanparthy police arrest three women for theft