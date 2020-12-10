Woman, two daughters commit suicide in Khammam

The deceased were identified as Moka Govindamma (49), her two daughters M Radhika (29) and M Ramya (28).

Khammam: Three members of a family allegedly committed suicide at Gandhi Chowk area in Khammam city on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Moka Govindamma (49), her two daughters M Radhika (29) and M Ramya (28). They reportedly consumed cyanide to end their lives late on Wednesda night, the police said.

According to other family members, the three women were engaged in tailoring for a livelihood. Govindamma’s husband, Moka Prakash, works in a goldsmith shop at Mahabubabad to earn a livelihood.

The marriage of their elder daughter, Radhika was scheduled to take place on January 11 next year. But the couple and their daughters were worried about arranging money for the wedding from their limited resources, the family members said.

Financial trouble may be the reason behind the extreme step taken by the trio, they added. The incident came to light when Prakash reached home from Mahabubabad early on Thursday morning and found the lifeless bodies of his wife and daughters. Three town Inspector of Police Sridhar visited the spot, booked a case based on the complaint lodged by Prakash and launched an investigation into the incident.

