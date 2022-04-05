Woman who jumped off Hyderabad Metro station succumbs to injuries

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped from the ESI Metro station on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, the woman, Nazima, a resident of Borabanda, had gone to the Metro station in the evening and jumped from the building. Locals who found her lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries informed the police, who shifted her to hospital. She passed away a little later, police said.

The police are trying to ascertain the reasons and are checking footage from surveillance cameras installed in and around the Metro station.

A case was registered and investigation is on.

