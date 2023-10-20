Woman’s body found near MCD school in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar

It was found near the wall of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in Tilak Nagar, police said.

By PTI Published Date - 06:02 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Representational Image.

New Delhi: A woman was found dead near a municipal corporation-run school in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area on Friday morning, police said.

The body was spotted by a passerby, who informed police, they said.

It was found near the wall of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in Tilak Nagar, police said and added forensic and crime teams as well as doctors from the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital inspected the spot.

Police said that it appeared to be a case of murder.