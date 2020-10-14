Woman’s body with throat slit found in Dwarka drain

New Delhi: A woman’s body, with its throat slit with a sharp-edged weapon, was found in a drain in Dwarka sector 23 on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
A passerby informed police after seeing the body. A police team reached the spot, filed a case of murder, and sent for body for post-mortem.
“The woman has been identified as Sharmila, 40, a resident of Revla, Khanpur in Delhi by her family. We have formed several teams to identify and arrest the assailants,” DCP, Dwarka, Santosh Kumar Meena said.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .