Women allege harassment by group at pub in Hyderabad

After a party, the two women were waiting for transportation at the pub when the youngsters approached them and made objectionable comments on them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 09:16 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two women have approached Gachibowli police alleging that a group of unidentified youngsters misbehaved with them at a pub on Saturday night.

The young women had accompanied a male friend to the pub for a party. Later, after the party, they were waiting for transportation at the pub when the youngsters approached them and made objectionable comments on them. They also stalked and harassed them, the women alleged.

Fearing their safety, the women quickly fled the place. They approached the police on Sunday and lodged a complaint.

The Gachibowli police are investigating.