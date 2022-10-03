Women bid colorful adieu to Bathukamma in Adilabad

Adilabad: Women bid adieu to the nine-day long Bathukamma festival of flowers, by celebrating Saddula Bathukamma, the grand finale of the unique festival of Telangana with much enthusiasm and pomp across erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday.

Dressed in their best, women from all walks of life attended the ceremonies held on the premises of major temples in Adilabad district centre. The ancient Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy temple in Jainath mandal witnessed colorful celebrations while many other shrines and important junctions too became venues of the finale.

Similar celebrations were held on the premises of Sri Vishwanatha Swamy temple in the town and some important junctions in Mancherial town. Women prepared idols of Bathukamma, weaving various vibrant colored flowers in conical shapes. They arrived at the venues by carrying idols on their heads.

The women sang songs hailing and thanking goddess Bathukamma for their well-being. They danced to traditional songs and folk numbers played in public address systems. They took part in community dinners at the end of the celebrations.

They later immersed idols in nearby tanks, streams, and water bodies by taking out processions, marking the conclusion of the festival of the flowers.