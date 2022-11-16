Women donates Rs 1 lakh to govt school in Khammam

Khammam: A Woman has donated Rs 1, 00,000 to present cash rewards to meritorious students at Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) at Peddagopathi of Konijerla mandal in the district.

The donation was made marking Children’s Day by Kesa Sharada, who is the wife of Kesa Subhash Chandra Bose, a prominent businessman in Khammam and hails from Peddagopathi village.

The school headmaster, Rayala Srinivasa Rao speaking to Telangana Today on Wednesday informed that Sharada has made the donation to promote interest in education and talent among the students. Bose handed over the money to the headmaster on behalf of his wife.

The amount would be given to five students who showed good talent in classes 6 to 10 every year. In class 10, two students who stood at first and second positions in terms of marks would be given a cash reward of Rs 25, 000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

In class 9, students in first and second places would be given a reward of Rs 20, 000 and Rs 15, 000 respectively while Rs 20, 000 would be shared among three students, one each from classes 6, 7 and 8, Srinivas Rao said.

The ZPHS headmaster thanked Sharada and Bose for selecting the school for presenting the cash prizes to the students. The couple’s charitable gesture would greatly help to improve the talent of the students, he added.