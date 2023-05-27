Women’s health schemes successfully implemented in Yadadri-Bhongir: Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: District Collector Pamela Satpathy said women’s health schemes and programmes initiated by the State government were being implemented with much success in the district.

During an event organized by the Hyderabad Chapter of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) at Puttapaka, commemorating World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Satpathy emphasized the State government’s commitment to women’s health and the implementation of various schemes.

She informed that day-long health camps are held every Tuesday at two locations in the district and encouraged women to take advantage of these camps.

Satpathy emphasized the importance of good menstrual health and hygiene, which includes practices that prevent infections, reduce odors, and ensure women’s comfort during menstruation.

Ritu Shah, Chairman of FLO Hyderabad Chapter, mentioned that their initiative ‘Sustain Her Health’ has been observing Menstrual Hygiene Day to raise awareness about the significance of proper menstrual hygiene management.

In conjunction with the event, FLO donated 800 sanitary pads, two mobile toilets, a sanitary pad vending machine, and an incinerator for sanitary pad disposal to Puttapaka. A free health camp was also organized.