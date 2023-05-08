Yadadri-Bhongir: 10-year-old boy drowns in irrigation tank

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:18 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: A 10-year-old boy drowned in an irrigation tank at Janakipuram in Adda Gudur in the district on Monday.

The victim was Chenna Boina Bunny, son of Veeraiah and Manjula. According to the police, Bunny came to his uncle’s house at Janakipuram from his native place in Tirumalagiri three days ago.

Along with three other boys, he went to the irrigation tank to learn swimming. He drowned in the tank while swimming in it.

Alerted by the other boys, the locals tried to rescue Bunny, but to no avail. His body was retrieved from the tank by the locals.