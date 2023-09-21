Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Rajya Sabha

It will come into effect after the delimitation and redrawing of constituencies, which may not happen before the 2029 elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:21 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to reserve one-third of the total seats in the lower house of parliament and the state legislative assemblies exclusively for women.

It will come into effect after the delimitation and redrawing of constituencies, which may not happen before the 2029 elections.