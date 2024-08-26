Won’t hesitate to remove policemen if found indulging in illegal activities: Hyderabad CP

Three constables and a home guard working at Madhuranagar police station are being probed for collecting ‘mamool’, from a brothel house organizers

By Indrajeet Devulapally Published Date - 26 August 2024, 09:42 PM

File photo of Hyderabad CP K Sreenivasa Reddy

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner, K Sreenivasa Reddy on Monday said that they will not hesitate to remove policemen from the department if they are found to be indulging in illegal activities.

Replying to a question during a media interaction held on Monday, the Hyderabad CP said the policemen who are found guilty are being placed under suspension.

“If need be we will remove them from service. Indiscipline and corruption will not be tolerated in the department,” he warned.

About Madhuranagar police station, the Hyderabad CP said a complete performance review of the personnel working at the Madhuranagar and Borabanda police station needs to be done.

“Things have improved at the Punjagutta police station after most of the personnel were shunted out. A similar exercise will be taken up at Madhuranagar and Borabanda police station where the crime rate has increased,” said the official.

In a recent case, three constables and a home guard working at Madhuranagar police station are being probed for collecting ‘mamool’, from a brothel house organizers and allowing them to continue the business.