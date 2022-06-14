Work hard and don’t lose willpower: Balalatha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: The saying, ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way,’ couldn’t have been more appropriate than when preparing for competitive exams, feels CSB IAS Academy Director, Bala Latha Mallavarapu. “When hard work is combined with willpower, victory comes knocking. Why one should study and what one aims to achieve in life, must be identified.

After you figure that out, if you prepare with determination, then success is yours. These next six months, dedicate all the time for yourself and don’t lose focus thinking about others or falling for distractions,” she added.

Knowledge doesn’t differentiate between the poor and the rich, so using this opportunity provided by the government, one can achieve a respectable status in society. “When preparing for TSPSC exams, aspirants must never forget to learn from previous years’ question papers. Make a schedule to decide which subject to study in which hour in a day. The most important subjects are economy, history, polity and geography. If you are preparing for UPSC, then be prepared to face tough questions. If preparing for civils, focus on international and national affairs. No matter what you read, always prepare notes which will be useful to recollect what you have read and also to revise,” added Bala Latha.

Many questions on budget, Telangana history, and Statehood movement and its evolution are likely to appear. Focus also on studying environmental issues, biodiversity, science and technology, robotics, and nano technologies, current affairs and farming. “For current affairs, you can learn them by reading newspapers every day. Read ‘Namaste Telanagan’s ‘Nipuna’, and other books published by them. You will cover 50 per cent syllabus this way. Also, every wednesday, read the special stories done by them which will help you cover all topics with ease,” she concluded.

‘Aspirants must bring laurels’

By remaining focused and staying on course with their preparations, the government job aspirants can reach their target, said Vikarabad District Collector, K Nikhila.

Recalling her own journey, Nikhila said she successfully wrote Group-I in the year 2009. “There were 503 posts and usually around 20 lakh aspirants apply for them,” she said, while advising the aspirants to make it a practice to jot down notes of key aspects while studying and go through them repeatedly.

Nikhila pointed out that a race has many participants and all start at the same point. “However, the fastest one emerges in the forefront,” she said and asked them to work hard and prepare well for their recruitment tests. “Aspirants from here should get many more jobs and bring laurels to Vikarabad,” she added.

Study with a goal and get a job

With the announcement of government jobs on a huge scale by the Telangana State government, this year can be considered as the ‘year of jobs’. If you study with an aim to reach your goal, you can succeed in the competitive exams and get a job, said Antigari Surender, Market Committee Chairman, Parigi. Those who cannot afford a private coaching institution in Hyderabad can make use of free coaching centres, he said and suggested that aspirants must try to understand the concept when studying a subject rather than just mug up the topic.

Make use of opportunities Aspirants should make use of the awareness programmes being organised by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana to achieve a government job, said B Haripriya, ZPTC, Parigi. The unemployed youth who have been waiting for the right opportunity so far found new hope with the announcement of vacancies, and job notifications being released by the State government.