Work in coordination for better results, Nama tells officials

By | Published: 11:04 pm

Khammam: The officials of different government departments should make coordinated efforts for better implementation of State and Central governments programmes, MP Nama Nageswara Rao said on Thursday.

He chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting here and reviewed implementation of State and Central government schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Swachh Bharat Mission and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Nageswara Rao urged the officials to work in effective coordination with the elected members for the better implementation of government programmes. The works sanctioned to the districts have to be completed by the end of the current financial year.

Since there were a few months left in the financial year steps have to be taken to complete at least 70 per cent of the works which were aimed at infrastructure improvement and for human development. The issue of linking NREGS with agriculture would be raised in the Parliament, the MP said.

The committee was meant to monitor the implementation of the programmes in accordance with prescribed procedures to promote synergy and convergence for greater impact. Therefore the officials should heed the suggestions of the committee, he added.

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar told the officials to strictly follow the decisions taken by the committee. He also wanted the officials and elected members to work in coordination with each other for better results.

The District Collector RV Karnan informed that as part of Palle Pragathi large scale construction of Vaikuntadhamams, compost sheds, dumping yards and Rythu Vedikas was taken up under NREGS. One nursery each in 584 gram panchayats was set up in the district.

Under MGNREGS silt removal was taken up in the irrigation canals in Madhira and Sathupalli Assembly segments. Measures would be taken up to complete the works as per the suggestions of the committee, he added.

MLA S Venkata Veeraiah, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor G Papalal, Additional Collector (Local bodies), ZP CEO Ch Priyanka, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and others were present.

