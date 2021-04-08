Work with commitment: KTR tells new recruits

To date, 1.3 lakh vacancies were filled in the government sector and another 15 lakh jobs were created in the private sector by attracting investors into the State, he said

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said on Thursday that since State formation, the Telangana government was according top priority to employment and maintaining transparency in recruitment for government jobs.

The Minister was speaking after presenting appointment letters to 93 candidates who have been appointed as managers in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The Minister said there was something special about government jobs and they should be used to deliver quality service to people.

“You should work with commitment and leave a mark in the workplace and never compromise on the service to people” Rama Rao advised the new recruits.

He wanted all the recruits to work honestly and with a vision. “You have landed these government jobs without spending a rupee and similarly you should deliver service to people without expecting or accepting a single rupee,” he said.

“Take up this job as a challenge and work for development of HMWSSB with innovative ideas and work,” he said, and congratulated them on securing the jobs.

MA&UD Minister @KTRTRS handed over appointment letters to the newly recruited Managers of @HMWSSBOnline. A total of 93 Managers were recruited through @TSPSCofficial. MA&UD Prl. Secy @arvindkumar_ias, @MDHMWSSB Dana Kishore and senior officials were present. pic.twitter.com/F6u5imGLVM — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 8, 2021

