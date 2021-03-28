Worker charred to death in Adilabad fire mishap

Fire accident at the camp office of a reservoir at Thamsi (K) village resulted in a loss of around Rs 1 crore

Adilabad: A worker was charred to death and at least five tippers and proclainers were gutted in a fire accident at the camp office of a reservoir at Thamsi (K) village in Bheempur mandal in Adilabad district on Sunday evening. The total value of the loss occurred is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore.

The reservoir is a part of inter-state irrigation project being built across Penganga river at Korata village in Jainath mandal.

The Bheempur police said that the deceased was Shukalal (58) belonging to Madhya Pradesh. He reportedly got trapped in the camp office which was built with palm leaves and was charred to death. The camp office was built with the palm leaves.

According to preliminary investigation, the incident occurred when a LPG cylinder exploded while Shukalal was cooking. The tippers parked in front of the camp office were caught on fire. Explosive materials used in the construction works of the reservoir, were stored nearby which in turn is said to have exploded causing more severe damage at the site.

Three fire fighters belonging to Adilabad town were rushed to the spot and doused flames. The body of the worker was identified and was brought out. Police informed kin of the victim about the mishap and took up further investigation.

