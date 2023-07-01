Working journalists who are not members of societies will receive house sites: Media Academy chairman

08:30 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana with Warangal journalists on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana said house sites would be provided to working journalists who are not members of housing societies within the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. In a meeting held at his office in Hyderabad on Saturday, he discussed the issue with a six men-committee including Warangal Press Club President Vemula Nagaraju, according to a press note released by the Press Club.

During the meeting, the committee deliberated on the course of action for journalists not affiliated with the two housing societies. Narayana advised the committee to promptly compile a list of eligible working journalists who do not belong to any housing society. Once the government announces the rules, he urged them to submit the list within two to three days. It is said that Narayana assured that the final list would be submitted to the government within a week or 10 days. He expressed his commitment to ensuring that house sites are allocated to all eligible journalists simultaneously.

Meanwhile, over 30 senior journalists working in mainstream media, both print and electronic, who are not members of either Ekashila or Kakatiya Journalist Mutually Aided Housing Cooperative Societies, have been urging the government to allocate house sites for them. Recently, a group of journalists met Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Collector Sikta Patnaik to request appropriate measures for the allocation of house sites to non-members. They are urging the government to adopt a similar process to the one implemented in Khammam district, where land was recently allocated to working journalists.