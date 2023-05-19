Workshop on effective management of NITs commences at NIT Warangal

Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi said the NIT Warangal invited colleagues from other institutes to discuss best practices to make NITs better institutes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Prof Sunil Kumar Sarangi speaking at NITW workshop on Friday.

Warangal: Former Director of NIT Rourkela Prof Sunil Kumar Sarangi inaugurated a two-day workshop on “Towards Effective Management of NITs” here on Friday.

In his address, he said, “What cannot be measured cannot be managed” and hoped that the workshop would help NIT system to take a step forward. The institute Director Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi said the NIT Warangal invited colleagues from other institutes to discuss best practices to make NITs better institutes.

NIT Rourkela Director Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao said he believed in transformative changes not only within NITs but throughout the entire education system.

He emphasized that every individual contributing to the institute’s endeavors helds equal importance, regardless of their role. Drawing an analogy to a game, he highlighted the significance of collective performance, and hoped that there is a possibility of making our institutions the epitome of excellence worldwide.

Workshop’s organising secretary Dr K Veeranjaneyulu said that seven sessions would be organized on administration during the workshop in which 60 delegates were participating. Later in the evening, Prof Sunil Kumar Sarangi spoke on “Cryogenics – An uncommon technology for the common man” and Prof K Umamaheswar Rao delivered a talk on “National Education Policy – 2020”.