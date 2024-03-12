World CSR Day award for Godavari River Board chairman

12 March 2024

Hyderabad: The World Federation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Professionals has named Mukesh Kumar Sinha, chairman of the Godavari Management Board (GRMB), for the World CSR Day award under the ‘Most Impactful Water Management Leaders’ category.

Sinha, a renowned water resources engineer was associated with drafting of the National Water Policy ( 2012) and conceptualization of National Water Mission.

He served the Central Water Commission and was associated with planning, design, monitoring of multiple projects including the Sardar Sarovar (Narmada) project, Srisailam Hydro Electric Project and the Tehri Hydro Electric Project.