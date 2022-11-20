Bharosa Centre to get swanky building soon in Warangal

By P. Laxma Reddy Published: Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Warangal Bharosa centre building design.

Warangal: The Warangal Police Commissionerate is gearing up for the ‘Bhoomi Pooja’ for the construction a new and modern building to operate the Bharosa Centre at Rangampet in the city soon.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao is likely to lay the foundation for the facility. The estimated cost of the building is Rs. 2.5 crore.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi said they had set up the Bharosa Centre for the protection of women and children with support from the State Department of Women and Child Development.

“The day-to-day operations of centre are handled by our staff. It is aimed at providing integrated support to women and children who have been subjected to physical, sexual, financial or emotional abuses.

Victims approaching the Bharosa Centre have unhindered access to all the support services that they need to overcome their abusive and oppressive circumstances and lead a joyful life thereafter,” he said, adding that they had been running the centre from a rented premises at Excise Colony in Hanamkonda since June 29, 2020.

“ For constructing a building for the centre, half an acre of land has been allocated on the Women’s Police Station premises at the Rangampet opposite the old Central Jail. This building will have 17 rooms and a hall for 20 people. It will be constructed in Gplus1 model. There will be separate rooms for medical examination, counselling, legal services and police interrogation,” he said.

Two corporate companies are providing the funds for constructing the centre under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. The Bharosa Centre is staffed by a female inspector, psychologist, support person, multipurpose health worker, accountant and receptionist.

“The objective of the centre is to reduce re-victimization of women and children affected by violence and sexual abuse. Bharosa Centre was set up under the registration of AP Societies Registrations Act 2001.

The society has obtained tax exemption under Section 80-G and 12-A of Income Tax Act,” the CP said.