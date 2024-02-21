Harish Rao seeks 10GPA as return from 10th class students after providing computer lab

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao has asked the 10th-grade students to give him 10GPA as a return gift instead of just thanking him for providing a Computer Lab in their school.

Addressing the students of Government Girls High School in Siddipet town on Wednesday, Harish Rao has said that he created the lab with a budget of Rs 50 lakhs which was contributed by the management of Jubilee Public School as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Since the computer has become an inseparable part of human life now, Rao has said that he had decided to create such a facility in the school to help the students get knowledge of computers very early in life.

Assuring to get a computer instructor appointed at the school to teach them shortly, Rao has called upon them to focus on their studies to keep Siddipet at the top in Xth class examinations this year. Recalling how the students used to sit in the classrooms in fear since the classrooms were dilapidated, he has said that a modern school building was built with his efforts. Earlier, Harish Rao has distributed 15 sewing machines to women free of cost at Tadkpally village, to help the women to enhance their income.