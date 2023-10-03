World Cup warm-up game: Australia clinch high-scoring encounter

Maxwell shines with bat as Cummin's side defeats Pakistan by 14 runs; Babar, Iftikhar’s show in vain

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Updated On - 11:06 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Babar Azam’s blistering knock of 90 (off 59; 11×4, 2×6) and his 144-run partnership with Iftikhat Ahmed (83 off 85; 6×4, 4×6) went in vain as Australia clinched a high-scoring encounter by 14 runs to defeat Pakistan by 14 runs in their last ICC Men’s World Cup warm-up game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Tuesday.

Batting first, Australia posted a massive total of 351/7 on the back of Glenn Maxwell’s 77-run knock and Cameron Green’s unbeaten 50. Later, Pakistan were bundled out for 337 in 47.4 overs. Marnus Labuschagne picked up three wickets while Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins took two wickets apiece.

Pak openers Imam-ul-Haq (16) and Fakhar Zaman (22) continued their dismal run while Abdhullah Shafiue and Shadab Khan departed early as they were reduced to 83/4 in 15 overs. However, Iftikhar and Babar joined forces with a big stand. They punished part-timers Warner and Maxwell with boundaries, amassing 112 runs in just 10 overs to take their side from 100/4 in 20 overs to 212/4 in 30.

After adding 144 runs, Iftikhar was caught at long-on off Labuschagne. Babar, who made a fluent 90, retired with Pakistan needing 97 off 14 overs. Mohammad Nawaz kept the chase on track with a 42-ball fifty but he departed with 26 needed off 24 balls. Hasan Ali went for a glory shot in the 48th over of Labuschagne as Pak fell short of the target.

Earlier, Maxwell showcased his wide range of shots during his knock while Josh Inglis, with a 30-ball 48, provided a much-needed impetus at the death as Australia posted commanding total.

Cameron Green (50 not out) also played a measured innings that allowed the batters around him to express themselves. Earlier, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh laid a strong foundation adding 83 runs for the opening wicket in just 12 overs. Warner and Marsh added 64 in the first 10 overs.

But Australia suffered twin blows losing both openers in quick succession. Usama Mir picked both the wickets. While Warner (48 off 33 4×4, 3×6) was caught at the long-on in the 13th over, Marsh (31 off 48 2×4, 2×6) edged the bowler in the next over to first slip Iftikhar Ahmed.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne rebuilt the innings with a 59-run stand. Mohammed Nawaz dismissed Labuschagne with a beautiful delivery that pitched on stumps and took an outside edge off the batter to wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris.

In the next over, Smith too departed edging Rauf to wicketkeeper while Alex Carey too departed soon after as run out. But Maxwell was enterprising during his innings. He pulled Nawaz for a six over mid-wicket and hit another with a switch hit in the 34th over. He reached his half-century after pulling Shadab over mid-wicket for a maximum. His domination was such that in 83 runs he added with Green, Maxwell scored 68 of them.

However, trying for another switch hit, Maxwell (77 off 71; 4×4, 6×4) was dismissed after ballooning it to Babar Azam in the 41st over. After his wicket, Inglis continued the onslaught. He smashed a 30-ball 48 (8×4, 1×6) and added 83 runs with Green in just 48 deliveries.

Briefs Scores: Australia: 351/7 in 50 overs (Glenn Maxwell 77, Cameron Green 50 no; Usama Mir 2/31) bt Pakistan 337 in 47.4 overs (Babar Azam 90 retire out, Iftikhar Ahmed 83; Marnus Labuschagne 3/78)

Also Read ICC names Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for Men’s Cricket World Cup