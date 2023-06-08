World Ocean Day: Dive into the marine world with these docu-series on discovery+

In honour of the World Ocean Day, discovery+ has a line-up of documentaries that will enlighten you on the oceans and what it inhabits.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Every year, June 8 is observed across the globe as World Ocean Day. Now more than ever, it is crucial that we raise our voice and roll up our sleeves to help protect the environment, including our oceans.

What immense creatures live in the vast depths of the ocean and how do we learn more about them? In honour of World Ocean Day, discovery+ has a line-up of documentaries that will enlighten you on the oceans and what it inhabits:

The Blue Planet

Despite two-thirds of our planet being covered by water, the oceans and many of their inhabitants remain an unexplored mystery. This show travels to the very depths of the seas to reveal a spectacular variety of life. Using underwater photography, the filmmaker unveils the complex dynamics of marine life.

https://discoveryplus.in/show/blue-planet

Blue Planet II

Sir David Attenborough’s ‘Blue Planet II’, a seven-part BBC series, opened people’s eyes to the dangers of single-use plastic back in 2017 — with shocking scenes showing albatross chicks ingesting plastic and a baby whale that was thought to have died from its mother’s milk made toxic due to the amount of plastic in the ocean. The documentary also shows why our oceans need to be saved.

https://discoveryplus.in/show/blue-planet-ii

Great White Open Ocean

An interesting 90-minute documentary featuring shark diving expert Jimi Partington. A year after almost dying in the jaws of a great white shark, Partington got back into the water to overcome the traumatic event, but the experience quickly became a battle for life and death. It is filmed by ‘Shark Week’ filmmaker Jeff Kurr.

https://discoveryplus.in/show/great-white-open-ocean-in