Maniesh Paul unveils how Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort was way ahead of its time in ‘History Hunter’

In the upcoming episode, the focus turns to Golconda Fort in Hyderabad that is the birthplace of the world’s most legendary diamonds including the Koh-I-Noor, Hope Diamond, and Daria-I-Noor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: The exhilarating journey of unearthing India’s ancient legends and tales continues with Maniesh Paul in Warner Bros. Discovery’s ‘History Hunter’. In the upcoming episode, the focus turns to Golconda Fort in Hyderabad that is the birthplace of the world’s most legendary diamonds including the Koh-I-Noor, Hope Diamond, and Daria-I-Noor. The fortress was considered to be impregnable back in the 16th century with its high-end scientific advancements and tactful deployment of personnel to guard the surrounding areas.

Golconda translates to Golla Konda, meaning Shephard’s Hill with its origin tracing back to 1186 to when an idol was found on the hill by a Shepherd boy. Considered as the diamond capital of the world in the 16th century, the fort served as a trading centre between the east and the west coast.

Within its guarded walls existed the population of an entire city. The Fort had 8 gates, 87 octagonal bastions, and over 100 cannons strategically placed by the Qutb Shahi dynasty and it was considered a sultanate with advanced defence systems, and an extraordinarily well-established water supply planning.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will also get to witness the science behind the Bala Hissar Gate with ‘Clapping Portico’, an intercom process that traces over 400 years ago where communication happened with the sound of clap alongside enclosures within the palace which was the origin of a royal love affair.

Witness the milestone events that led to the rise and fall of Golconda Fort along with its staggering scientific advancements, in the upcoming episode of History Hunter, January 1, 2024, at 9 pm on discovery+ and Discovery Channel.