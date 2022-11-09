World population will reach 8 billion on Nov 15, says UN

In one such report they published last July on World Population Day, they predicted that the world population will reach eight billion on November 15, 2022.

Hyderabad: The United Nations publishes World Population Prospects every year which holds comprehensive demographic data to assess population trends at the global, regional, and national levels.

“More than half of the projected increase in the global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in eight countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania,” the report read.

Additionally, it states that fertility has fallen in recent decades for many countries. The report also suggests that India will surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023.

Worldometer, a website that provides real-time world statistics is consistent with United Nations projections. At the time of publishing this article, the world population stood at 7,998,915,300. The World Counts website also shows a similar number.

However, Countrymeters, another website that tracks the world population shows that the eight billion-mark has already been crossed.