Would you try this gol gappe fountain?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:44 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: We have all seen a water fountain and a chocolate fountain. There are champagne fountains as well. But have you seen a gol gappe fountain?

Imagine this: there is a three-step glass structure built like a fountain that has the pani puri’s tangy masala water flowing down endlessly. Sharing a picture of one such fountain, a Twitter user Sameer S wrote, “Need this gol gappe fountain in my life.”

The image has left the internet divided with some appreciating the fountain and wanting to have that, and others dismissing it for hygiene reasons. Some also said that the fountain doesn’t give the same feeling as when the pani puri bhaiya serves it.

Reacting to the image, one user wrote, “Please tell me where to buy.” Multiple users have also declared that their wedding will have this fountain for sure. “Yes it’s already on my wedding gift registry,” wrote another excited user.

However encouraging the comments from people who loved the fountain are, the ones who disliked it left no stone unturned to trash the product.

One user who was disgusted with the image wrote, “Yuck. Multiple salivated fingers touching the syrup and same liquid getting cycled in fountain.” “looks like puke to me,” wrote another.

Need this gol gappe fountain in my life pic.twitter.com/tShesgciFF — Sameer S (@Naa_Cheese) October 18, 2022