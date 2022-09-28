Another bizarre food concoction ‘Dairy Milk Pakoda’ goes viral; netizens disgusted

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:57 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

In the viral video, a woman at the roadside stall is seen dunking a bar of chocolate in the batter and deep-frying it, as she makes the most bizarre combination. She then tops it with some masala and serves it with green chutney.

Hyderabad: It appears that the weird food-fusions are not stopping anytime soon. Recently, we have seen Gulab-Jamun Burger and Bajjis making noise and now, ‘Dairy Milk Pakode’ is doing the rounds on the Internet.

The video ends with the woman handing over the dish to a man. The video was posted on Instagram user RJ Rohan. The clip was captioned, “Comment me ‘No Womaniya’ likhe Please (sic)” (Please write ‘No Womaniya’ in the comments).

The video has over one lakh views with the comment section replete with horrid replies. “Brutal murder of the chocolate and the dish “pakora” as well,” commented a woman, while other wrote “Nooooooooooooooo womaniya no never(sic).”

“Next time try IPHONE pakoda…..” another user wrote. Some even were of the opinion that the dish would trigger the ending of Dairy Milk production. “@cadburydairymilkin will definitely consider stopping producing this product,” said a user.