HKM’s ‘AIKYA Vidya’ signs MoU with Woxsen University for tribal, rural development

This non-profit initiative is dedicated to providing free post-school education, meals and value-based education to empower children in rural areas, tribal areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 07:20 PM

Hyderabad: In a significant move, Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad’s ‘AIKYA Vidya’ signed an MoU with Woxsen University. This non-profit initiative is dedicated to providing free post-school education, meals and value-based education to empower children in rural areas, tribal areas and urban slums.

The MoU was signed by Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu, President of Hare Krishna Movement, Regional President of Akshaya Patra Foundation, and Dr. Raul Villamarin Rodriguez, Vice President at Woxsen University, in the presence of other dignitaries.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu stated that the collaborative efforts include conducting social programs on education, healthcare, environmental conservation, empowerment, and skill development initiatives, with a focus on tribal areas.

“We have chosen tribal dominated Ahobilam village of Nandyal district in AP, and Bhadrachalam in Telangana. This collaboration will encourage more universities to adopt backward villages, inculcating volunteering spirit amongst the college-going youth,” he said.