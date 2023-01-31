Y-Axis makes the process of studying abroad easy at seminar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:01 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: Y-Axis as part of a series of seminars on the theme of studying abroad, being organised in association with ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’, conducted a seminar on the topic ‘Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers’ at Geethanjali College of Engineering and Technology (GCET), Keesara, Medchal on Tuesday.

Speaking in the seminar Faizul Hassan, Assistant vice president, Y-Axis coaching guided students on steps involved in studying abroad from start to finish, and current trends in the domain. He emphasised on students planning their career moves and preparation well in advance, especially if they are aspiring for their higher education abroad. He stressed on students researching their course and study options in line with their career goals and keeping in mind the job prospects globally.

He also advised student not succumb to partial information and misinformation available through non credible sources and seek expert guidance on studying abroad for making right career choices. He touched upon each aspect of how a foreign university selection process works and how Y-Axis can help student with each of those aspects.

Y-Axis is an end to end solution provider in the study abroad space and can help students with Test-Preparation (GRE, IELTS, TOEFL, and PTE), course and university selection, applications and admissions, SOP & LOR preparation, Visas and pre-departure preparation.

Chairman GR Ravinder Reddy advised students to seek expert guidance on studying abroad for making right career choices. He thanked management of Telangana Publications for organising such a useful session.

Prinicipal Dr Uday Kumar advised students to note useful information from the session and added that students pursuing studies abroad can experience new places and cultures, make friends from around the world, and gain a global perspective while earning credits in degree.

Registrar Dr Prasanna Kumar and Administrative office Naveen Ram were present for the session.