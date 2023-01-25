Seminar on study abroad organised at IIMC-Hyderabad

Faizul Hassan, Assistant Vice President Y-Axis coaching, highlighted the importance of early preparation to move abroad and advised them not to fix a specific destination or university

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: Y-Axis as part of its themed study abroad seminars in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana organised its Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers session at Indian Institute of Management and Commerce (IIMC), Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Speaking to the aspiring students, Faizul Hassan, Assistant Vice President Y-Axis coaching, highlighted the importance of early preparation to move abroad and advised them not to fix a specific destination or university and explore to the maximum to find out the best.

He guided the students about the necessary aspects for higher education admissions in leading foreign universities and touched upon how developing good interpersonal skills and functional skills can help them in not only bagging good full-time job opportunities post studies, but can go a long way in their careers.

Principal K Raghu Veer said many students are determined to study in foreign universities but many face difficulties due to not knowing the details and thanked the management of Telangana Publications for organizing such a useful program.

Dr. D Thirumala Rao, Vice Principal (Academics), S Saritha, Vice Principal (Administration), K Padma Priya, convener and other faculty members took part in the event.