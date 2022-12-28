Hyderabad: Seminar on study abroad held at VJIT

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:41 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad: As a part of a series of seminars on the theme of studying abroad, Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana conducted a session on ‘Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers’ at Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology (VJIT), Aziz Nagar, Moinabad, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Faizul Hassan, Y-Axis coaching, assistant vice president focused on guiding student on the vital steps that are involved from start to finish, and current trends in the study abroad domain. He also guided students about different country options and how the admission process works in foreign destinations.

The senior official from Y-Axis emphasised that students must focus on planning their career moves and prepare well in advance, especially if they want to pursue studies abroad.

Students must do thorough research about their courses and study options in line with their career goals. They must focus on following the ‘Right Course Right Path’ methodology as they will be competing in the global talent pool, he said.

The expert from Y-Axis also touched upon the essentials steps involved in the pre and post application stages for foreign admissions and highlighted that the preparation for overseas education should be done with a bi-directional vision for securing not only admissions but also visa to be successful in their quest for studying abroad. He advised students to research their study programs and options properly so that they get good ROI from their career investment by earning the right degree, the right skills and securing the right job.

The higher education expert warned students not to succumb to partial information and misinformation, which is available through non-credible sources and seek expert guidance on studying abroad for making right career choices. He elaborated on how Y-Axis and its team of experts can partake in their quest for study abroad and make the entire process a seamless and unparalleled experience, right from university selection, applications and admissions, SOP and LOR preparation, Visas and pre-departure preparation.

Dr.E. Sai Baba Reddy, Director, VJIT, said that the college supports and encourages students aspiring for higher education abroad and advised students to utilize and approach the services of authentic consultancies like Y-axis.

Dr.A Padmaja ,Principal said that the college coordinates such sessions for the benefit of the students and that VJIT sees over a few hundred students every year travelling abroad for higher education.

Dr.Tulasi Prasad, HOD thanked Telangana Publications and Y-Axis for facilitating the event to provide authentic information to students. Coordinator for the event J.Sree Devi , Lalitha Sowmya were present.