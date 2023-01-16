Yadadri-Bhongir Collector gives lecture at IIM-Udaipur

16 January 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: District Collector Pamela Satpathy has delivered a lecture at the IIM Udaipur and interacted with the students. The lecture, part of a session for the Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship members from Rajasthan and Telangana, was on “Innovative interventions in Public Policy and Governance at District Level”.

The Collector was invited to the IIM Udaipur after a team from the institute earlier visited the district and was impressed with the innovative programmes being implemented in the district and the progress in the region.

