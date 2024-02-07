Sports will help for physical fitness, mental excitement: Karimnagar Collector

Collector Pamela Satpathy inaugurated hostel students’ sports competitions at Ambedkar stadium in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 11:00 PM

Collector Pamela Satpathy wishing sports persons while inaugurating sports competitions at Ambedkar stadium in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Collector Pamela Satpathy said that sports would help for physical fitness as well as mental excitement.

The Collector inaugurated hostel students’ sports competitions at Ambedkar stadium here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the games, which would be played with a team spirit, would help the sports persons to overcome the problems that develop in their life easily.

Besides sports persons, the audience watching the games would also get excited, she said and advised that everybody should play any of the games.

Earlier, she participated in the National Girl Child Day 2024 programme organised by the welfare department at Jyotiba Phule grounds here.

Speaking on the occasion, she advised the girls to take part in every programme which would pay a foundation for their future. She felt happy after seeing a number of girls participating in the painting competition organised on the occasion, she said and advised the girls to take part in every event without any fear.

About 261 girls studying Class VI to IX in government and private schools participated in the painting competition.

Additional Collector Praful Deshai, district welfare officer Sarasvathi, marketing officer Padmavathi, DEO Janardhan Rao and others participated in the programme.