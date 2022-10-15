Yadadri-Bhongir: TRS candidate given grand welcome by tribal women

Yadadri-Bhongir: The TRS candidate for Munugode by-elections Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy was given a grand welcome by tribal women when he went to several thandas in Santhan Narayanpur mandal during his campaign.
Wearing traditional dresses, they welcomed the TRS candidate by raising slogans of ‘Jai KCR’. They informed the TRS candidate about the change that came into their lives after the formation of Telangana State. They said KCR Kits, Kalyana Lakshmi and residential schools for girls had put an end to discrimination towards them.