Yadadri: Narasimha Jayanthi Utsavam from May 2

The temple Executive Officer N Geetha said all arrangements would be made at Yadadri for the three-day event, which is conducted once in a year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:29 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple EO N Geetha was speaking at a media conference on Tuesday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: The three-day Narasimha Swamy Jayanthi utsavam will begin at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple from May 2.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, temple Executive Officer N Geetha said all arrangements would be made at Yadadri for the three-day event, which is conducted once in a year. The utsavam will begin at 9 am on May 2 at Yadadri with the chanting of ‘swasthi vachan’ by temple priests. Rituals including ‘laksha pushparchana’, ‘sahastra kalabhishekam’ and ‘kumkumarchana’ will be performed to the presiding deity. In addition to this, ‘alankara sevas’ would also be conducted, she said.

Stating that the works for the utsavam at the temple were in progress, she said in view of the utsavam, no leave would be provided to any employee of the temple during the three days. A large number of devotees were expected to throng Yadadri to participate in the utsavam due to the summer vacations.