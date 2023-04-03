Pochampally urges Railways to extend local train from Yadadri to Jangaon

Published Date - 10:40 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Warangal: Stating that running a local train to Jangaon from Hyderabad would be beneficial for the Railways and convenient for passengers, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy has written a letter to Union Minister Kishan Reddy to sanction an MMTS railway line and a local train. The MLC asked the Union Minister to take steps to extend the local train up from Yadadri to Jangaon and to sanction the MMTS railway line and local train accordingly.

In the letter, he said if a local train to Jangaon was operated, it would be profitable for the railways and convenient for the passengers. “Jangaon is one of the district centres near the capital city of Hyderabad, located about 50 to 60 km away. Thousands of people come and go to Hyderabad from surrounding villages. People from towns of Jangaon, Aler, Bhuvanagiri, Pembarthi, Vangapalli, Rayagiri, Bibinagar and Ghatkesar, regularly travel by train on this route. Students for higher studies, government employees of various departments, small businessmen, people who earn their living by doing small jobs in Hyderabad and others frequent Hyderabad,” he said.

“The very few available trains currently running on these routes are crowded. Sometimes, passengers are seen hanging on to train carriages and they do extremely dangerous journeys. On the one hand, Hyderabad is expanding as a cosmopolitan city. Jangaon is also rapidly expanding day by day. There is a possibility that Jangaon will merge with Kazipet and Hyderabad in a few years. If the local train is extended from Hyderabad to Jangaon at this stage, it can be run on all ready tracks without much cost,” he said, adding that the same train could be extended to Kazipet and Warangal in the future.

The MLC urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Union Minister Kishan Reddy to extend the local train.