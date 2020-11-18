Yadadri sees marvellous makeover

KCR’s initiative to reconstruct the structure, literally from scratch, puts it on par with famous Indian temples

Hyderabad: In a span of just four years, the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Yadagirigutta has undergone a drastic transformation with towering gopurams, breathtaking sculptures and mandapams, which have undeniably turned the temple into a modern architectural marvel that can rival other noted Indian temples.

In the past, the temple complex hardly had amenities and infrastructure to meet the demands of the ever increasing number of pilgrims. Considering all these factors, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took the initiative to launch Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) and commence the reconstruction works of the temple, literally from scratch.

The works, which commenced on April 21, 2016, are almost complete with YTDA busy in completing the finishing touches and ornamental works atop the hill.

The temple complex, which earlier occupied an area of just 2500 square yards, has now been expanded to occupy over 3.5 acres with outer and inner prakarams, towering Gopurams, queue and prasadam complex and other facilities for the devotees.

With well-developed infrastructure in place, once thrown-open, the temple complex can now facilitate darshan for 40,000 pilgrims in an hour, compared to 25,000 pilgrims an hour before the reconstruction work was taken-up.

Over 500 sculptors, including those from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other places, 12 Stapathis and other officials worked day in and day out to build the magnificent temple, which is all set to open to the devout in a couple of months.

Since 2016, the YTDA has spent about Rs 780 crore; including Rs 280 crore for temple construction works and the balance towards land acquisition, development of temple city, creating sufficient parking and other facilities.

Even during the lockdown, earlier this year, the sounds of tools and workers engaging in different works reverberated atop the hill as the temple construction works were taken up with available workforce.

Almost all the temple works, including the Madaveedhi flooring, Brahmotshava mandapam, setting up silver embossed panels in the Mukha Mandapam are complete and currently other patch works are under progress. Majority of the works pertaining to the main temple have been completed by the YTDA.

Generally, it takes about 15 to 20 years for reconstruction of a temple of such a scale, replete with amenities and splendid architecture and adequate open spaces. However, the YTDA managed to complete all these works in about four years.

CM keeps close watch

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had directed officials to expedite the construction of the prestigious Yadadri temple and open it for public within the next two-three months. He wanted the temple surroundings to be developed in a way that would signify devotion, peace and serenity.

At a high-level meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan last week, the Chief Minister stated that the temple was being developed as one of the most prestigious temples in the country and devotees across the world are eagerly awaiting its opening.

Apart from the Yadadri temple complex, Chandrashekhar Rao also discussed the progress of various structures like the temple town, cottages and bus stand. He also reviewed development of bus routes to the hilltop, VIP car parking, Kalyana Katta, Pushkarini Ghats, Brahmotsava and Kalyana mandapams, besides police outpost, Annaprasadam complex, shopping complex and other construction works.

He asked the officials to deploy experienced sculptors, who worked at temples like Ayodhya and Akshardham for fine tuning the construction work, including construction of the Queue complex.

The beautification of Gandi Cheruvu tank near Yadadri will be taken up to organise the annual Brahmotsavams and Theppotsavams. The Chief Minister wanted the authorities to develop 250 donor cottages with unique designs for every 50 cottages. He also enquired about designs for the Presidential suite and suggested that accommodation at the temple town should be made affordable even for common man.

