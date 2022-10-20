Yadadri Temple awarded Green Place of Worship by IGBC

Hyderabad: The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta, considered the spiritual capital of Telangana, has been presented with the ‘Green Place of Worship’ award by the Indian Green Building Council for the years 2022 to 2025.

In a statement issued here, G Kishan Rao, vice-chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority, said the temple was presented the award for having complied with 11 norms. These were preservation of the 13th Century Swayambhu Temple (self-manifested) deity untouched in the cave; rock preservation outside the temple premises; and innovative air-conditioning design that had 100 per cent centralised air-conditioning and ducting designed without affecting the temple walls.

The innovative daylighting access into the main temple through a sun pipe was very uniquely designed, being able to draw natural light in triple height, which was also one of the factors considered. The others were continuous supply of fresh air ventilation and exhaust systems, jalli windows across four orientations enabling cross ventilation, and the fact that the main temple and its components were built completely in Krishna Sila, thus reducing heat and load on the AC system.

The extensive greenery of more than 40 per cent of the total site area to address the heat island effect, a 14 lakh capacity pond for devotees, availability of clean drinking water, parking space for devotees and shuttle service facilities too figure among the norms considered, Kishan Rao said.