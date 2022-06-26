Yadadri witnesses huge rush of devotees on Sunday

Published Date - 05:22 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Devotees in queue line at Yadadri Sri Lakshminarimha Swamy temple on Sunday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Sunday witnessed huge rush of devotees.

It took two hours for VIP darshans and three hours for general darshan at the temple. The queue lines packed with the devotees since from early hours of the day. Serpentine queue line was also appeared at the prasadam counters on the hill shrine.

According to the temple authorities, nearly 50,000 devotees visited the temple by the evening of the day.

The pooja programmes began at 3.30 am at the temple. Suprabhatha seva, tiruvaradhana, nija abhisekham and tulasi sahastranamarchana were performed to the presiding deity by the temple priests.